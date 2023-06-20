Jennifer Lawrence talks age differences and "weird and uncomfortable" nude scene

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence thinks relationships between older women and younger men can definitely work, and spoke about the nude scene in her upcoming movie .

Andrew Feldman (r.) and Jennifer Lawrence co-star in the upcoming film No Hard Feelings. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

The Hollywood star plays the self-assured Maddie in the new film No Hard Feelings, in which she is hired as a woman in her thirties by wealthy helicopter parents to date their much younger, uptight teen son Percy, according to the film’s official synopsis. Percy is played by 21-year-old Andrew Feldman.

"I think there are relationships with big age differences that are just wonderful and admirable," Lawrence told the dpa.

"I think Maddie and Percy have a wonderful effect on each other," the actor added.

For co-star Feldman, age is also just one aspect of a relationship. "If you're genuinely connected and have healthy communication, I think there are very few reasons not to have a relationship," the 21-year-old said.

The two also spilled about how they handled doing nude scenes together for the film.