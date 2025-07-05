Elon Musk predicts Steve Bannon will go back to prison "for a long time" in renewed feud

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk recently predicted that far-right commentator Steve Bannon may soon head back to prison, as the two figures are once again feuding.

In a recent social media post, Elon Musk (r.) predicted without elaborating that President Donald Trump's ally Steve Bannon (l.) may soon face prison time again. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, an X user shared a clip of Bannon on his War Room podcast, in which he slammed "foreigner" Musk for vowing to start up a new political party to challenge President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

"A non-American starting an America Party?" Bannon lamented.

"No, brother, you're not an American, you're a South African. And if we take enough time and prove the facts of that, you should be deported because of the crime of which you did, among many."

Musk responded to the post, lobbing the exact same accusations back at Bannon.

"The fat, drunken slob called Bannon will go back to prison, and this time for a long time. He has a lifetime of crime to pay for," Musk wrote, without bothering to elaborate.

After Trump won re-election in January, Musk was appointed as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the president's closest advisor. But in recent months, their relationship soured, and the two have been publicly feuding ever since.

Many critics have raised legal concerns about Musk's role with DOGE, and both Trump and Bannon have recently suggested the world's richest man should be deported.