Elon Musk predicts Steve Bannon will go back to prison "for a long time" in renewed feud
Austin, Texas - Elon Musk recently predicted that far-right commentator Steve Bannon may soon head back to prison, as the two figures are once again feuding.
On Friday, an X user shared a clip of Bannon on his War Room podcast, in which he slammed "foreigner" Musk for vowing to start up a new political party to challenge President Donald Trump and other Republicans.
"A non-American starting an America Party?" Bannon lamented.
"No, brother, you're not an American, you're a South African. And if we take enough time and prove the facts of that, you should be deported because of the crime of which you did, among many."
Musk responded to the post, lobbing the exact same accusations back at Bannon.
"The fat, drunken slob called Bannon will go back to prison, and this time for a long time. He has a lifetime of crime to pay for," Musk wrote, without bothering to elaborate.
After Trump won re-election in January, Musk was appointed as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the president's closest advisor. But in recent months, their relationship soured, and the two have been publicly feuding ever since.
Many critics have raised legal concerns about Musk's role with DOGE, and both Trump and Bannon have recently suggested the world's richest man should be deported.
Steve Bannon did time for MAGA
Bannon served as chief strategist for Trump's first administration and was later pardoned by the president as he was being investigated for fraud.
In July 2022, Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before the congressional panel that investigated the January 6 Capitol riots. As Trump was not in office to save him again, Bannon ended up spending nearly four months in prison over his MAGA loyalty.
Though Bannon has not been given a role in Trump's second term, he has maintained a reputation as one of the most popular influencers in MAGA and, prior to Musk and Trump's falling out, he regularly criticized the billionaire's views and questioned his loyalty.
Most recently, Bannon suggested there should be an investigation into Musk's federal contracts and his reported drug use while working alongside the president.
