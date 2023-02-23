Jennifer Lopez honors her "coconuts" with sweet Instagram reel

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez shared rare clips of her Pisces twins for their birthday, with her hubby Ben Affleck making a cameo in the tribute!

Pisces gang! Jennifer Lopez's (r.) twins Max and Emme have turned 15, and the singer celebrated with never-before-seen pics of the two! © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/jlo

J.Lo's twins have entered their mid-teenage years and the singer took to Instagram to honor their 15th birthday, calling the pair her "coconuts."

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old Let's Get Loud artist posted a touching reel that featured rare clips and pics of Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts," J.Lo captioned the post that played a snippet of Taylor Swift's song Fifteen.

"I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever ♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY #Twins."

While the video showed never-been-seen snaps of the twins, it also featured a cameo of her hubby and the twins' step-father, Ben.

One candid shot showed the 50-year-old Justice League star with Max who was sleeping on his shoulder, while another pic featured Ben with his wifey and his stepkids.

Ben has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and J.Lo has confessed that the blending Bennifer's respective families has been an emotional transition.