Jennifer Lopez honors her "coconuts" with sweet Instagram reel
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez shared rare clips of her Pisces twins for their birthday, with her hubby Ben Affleck making a cameo in the tribute!
J.Lo's twins have entered their mid-teenage years and the singer took to Instagram to honor their 15th birthday, calling the pair her "coconuts."
On Wednesday, the 52-year-old Let's Get Loud artist posted a touching reel that featured rare clips and pics of Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts," J.Lo captioned the post that played a snippet of Taylor Swift's song Fifteen.
"I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever ♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY #Twins."
While the video showed never-been-seen snaps of the twins, it also featured a cameo of her hubby and the twins' step-father, Ben.
One candid shot showed the 50-year-old Justice League star with Max who was sleeping on his shoulder, while another pic featured Ben with his wifey and his stepkids.
Ben has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and J.Lo has confessed that the blending Bennifer's respective families has been an emotional transition.
Fans are loving the insight into this new side of the all-star couple, and Ben embracing his role as second dad to J.Lo's twins.
