Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ready to take the next step in their relationship?

New York, New York - Pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is moving full speed ahead, and insiders say the couple is already thinking long-term.

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce are reportedly on the same page about their future, with both wanting marriage and kids. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & SOOBUM IM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Taylor's love story with Travis is clearly Evermore!

The star couple is "on the same page" about their future, according to a new report from Us Weekly.

Sources say both Taylor and Travis "want to be married and have kids in the future," and that "they're both genuinely ready for that chapter."

The insider also revealed that the pair has settled into a comfortable rhythm as a couple.

"Travis has the best personality. Taylor thinks he's hilarious and is never bored with him," they said.

The two have even let fans get a rare glimpse of that dynamic during the 35-year-old NFL star's latest podcast episode, which featured Taylor as a special guest.

According to insiders, the pair's private downtime following Travis' Super Bowl heartbreak in February has strengthened the 35-year-old pop star's feelings even more.