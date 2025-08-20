Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ready to take the next step in their relationship?

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is moving full speed ahead, and insiders are saying the couple is already thinking long-term.

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - Pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is moving full speed ahead, and insiders say the couple is already thinking long-term.

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce are reportedly on the same page about their future, with both wanting marriage and kids.
Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce are reportedly on the same page about their future, with both wanting marriage and kids.  © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & SOOBUM IM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Taylor's love story with Travis is clearly Evermore!

The star couple is "on the same page" about their future, according to a new report from Us Weekly.

Sources say both Taylor and Travis "want to be married and have kids in the future," and that "they're both genuinely ready for that chapter."

Sabrina Carpenter drops major 2025 MTV VMAs news ahead of album drop!
Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter drops major 2025 MTV VMAs news ahead of album drop!
Kanye West and Bianca Censori squash split rumors with lunch date
Kanye West Kanye West and Bianca Censori squash split rumors with lunch date

The insider also revealed that the pair has settled into a comfortable rhythm as a couple.

"Travis has the best personality. Taylor thinks he's hilarious and is never bored with him," they said.

The two have even let fans get a rare glimpse of that dynamic during the 35-year-old NFL star's latest podcast episode, which featured Taylor as a special guest.

According to insiders, the pair's private downtime following Travis' Super Bowl heartbreak in February has strengthened the 35-year-old pop star's feelings even more.

Engagement rumors heat up as Taylor and Travis grow closer

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce's recent downtime has only strengthened their adorable relationship, sources spilled.
Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce's recent downtime has only strengthened their adorable relationship, sources spilled.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@killatrav

"They found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger," the tipster shared.

Part of what makes their relationship click, insiders dished, is that they are both highly empathetic and share a similar love language.

"[Taylor] leaves Travis love notes and buys sentimental gifts, and he does the same thing," the source said.

Kim Kardashian's All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson reveals her unexpected trait
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian's All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson reveals her unexpected trait
Kim Kardashian bares (almost) all as she promotes wild SKIMS product
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian bares (almost) all as she promotes wild SKIMS product

They added that the Grammy winner has "never experienced that in a partner before."

Could wedding bells be ringing soon? Stay tuned!

Looking ahead, Travis is about to kick off the NFL season, while Taylor herself is prepping for the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Cover photo: Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & SOOBUM IM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Taylor Swift: