Jeremy Allen White will be the Boss as Bruce Springsteen biopic makes its casting choice!

Los Angeles, California - The buzzy upcoming Bruce Springsteen film Deliver Me From Nowhere officially has its lead star : Jeremy Allen White.

Bruce Springsteen (l.) will be played by The Bear star Jeremy Allen White in the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. © Collage: Bertrand GUAY / AFP & Credit Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The biopic, based on the book of the same title by Warren Zanes, follows the making of Springsteen's 1982 iconic solo album Nebraska. Over the weekend, it was the subject of a bidding war between A24 and 20th Century Studios who vied to finance and release the film, according to Deadline.

A24 had been an early contender to distribute the film, but 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell and David Greenbaum, the new head of Disney's live action arm and 20th Century, are reportedly big Springsteen fans and managed to snag the film after what Deadline called "a wild weekend of a bidding battle." The pair also attended Springsteen's concert in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Moving forward with 20th Century, the film has also confirmed that White, star of Hulu's Emmy-winning drama-comedy The Bear, will play the young, moody Springsteen.

He'll wrap up filming for season four of The Bear in June before coming to New Jersey to shoot Deliver Me From Nowhere this fall.