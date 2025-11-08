Jeremy Renner accused of harassing and threatening to call ICE on movie partner

Jeremy Renner (pictured) has vehemently denied the sexual harassment allegations from filmmaker Yi Zhou. © Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Mayor of Kingstown actor has responded to the 38-year-old accusing him of sending her "a string of unwanted and unsolicited pornographic images of himself" on Instagram.

In a statement to People on Saturday, Renner's attorney Marty Singer vehemently denied the claims, sharing, "The allegations are totally inaccurate and untrue."

Singer called the allegations "false, outrageous, and highly defamatory," and insists that Zhou is retaliating against the Hawkeye star after he "rejected her romantic advances" and didn't promote her projects.

The Shanghai-born artist, who interviewed Renner for her upcoming documentary called Chronicles of Disney, told The Daily Mail that when she challenged his inappropriate behavior, the Avengers alum "threatened to call immigration/ICE on" her, which "deeply shocked and frightened" her.

Zhou wrote in her post, "I thought until recently love was pure and his accident made him a new person," referring to his near-fatal snowplow accident.