Jeremy Renner accused of harassing and threatening to call ICE on movie partner
Los Angeles, California - Marvel star Jeremy Renner has rebuffed scathing new allegations from Disney filmmaker Yi Zhou.
The Mayor of Kingstown actor has responded to the 38-year-old accusing him of sending her "a string of unwanted and unsolicited pornographic images of himself" on Instagram.
In a statement to People on Saturday, Renner's attorney Marty Singer vehemently denied the claims, sharing, "The allegations are totally inaccurate and untrue."
Singer called the allegations "false, outrageous, and highly defamatory," and insists that Zhou is retaliating against the Hawkeye star after he "rejected her romantic advances" and didn't promote her projects.
The Shanghai-born artist, who interviewed Renner for her upcoming documentary called Chronicles of Disney, told The Daily Mail that when she challenged his inappropriate behavior, the Avengers alum "threatened to call immigration/ICE on" her, which "deeply shocked and frightened" her.
Zhou wrote in her post, "I thought until recently love was pure and his accident made him a new person," referring to his near-fatal snowplow accident.
Yi Zhou alleges another "victim" is coming out against Jeremy Renner
The director further told the outlet that Renner has another "victim" who also "just spoke to Daily Mail."
Yet Singer maintained that his client and Zhou did have a "brief consensual encounter" during the filming of her documentary, and Renner ignored her alleged "sexually explicit messages expressing her love."
He added, "The true facts are that Ms. Zhou has relentlessly and aggressively harassed and pursued my client for months with no reciprocation on my client's part, other than a single brief encounter on July 12, 2025."
