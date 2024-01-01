Jeremy Renner emotionally reflects on near-fatal snowplow accident

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner has opened up about his recovery from a near-fatal snowplow accident, which occurred exactly one year ago.

By Kim Marie Moser

Reno, Nevada - Exactly one year ago, Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a terrible snowplow accident. Now, the Marvel star has reflected on the emotional incident and shed some light on his impressive recovery.

Jeremy Renner has opened up about his near-fatal snowplow crash in January 2023.
Jeremy Renner has opened up about his near-fatal snowplow crash in January 2023.  © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a New Year's broadcast on CNN, the 52-year-old spoke about the scary crash that occurred on January 1 of last year.

"I'm just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother," he told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen during the show, per PEOPLE.

"I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for," Renner added.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: New Year's Eve outfit inspiration to shake off 2023
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Eras Tour: New Year's Eve outfit inspiration to shake off 2023

Throwing in the towel and letting himself go has not been an option in recent months.

After all, there is so much in his life that is worth fighting for, including his "giant family" and his 10-year-old daughter.

What quickly became clear from his words is that he found the strength for his recovery in the people around him.

Jeremy Renner credits his family for helping him through recovery

Jeremy Renner said his family was the primary source of support and motivation amid his recovery from last year's accident.
Jeremy Renner said his family was the primary source of support and motivation amid his recovery from last year's accident.  © Screenshot/Instagram/jeremyrenner

The Hawkeye actor emotionally shared his concern for his nephew, who was there on the day of the accident.

"I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him," Renner said.

What was particularly remarkable is that throughout the rest of the year, Renner paid little attention to his own pain and fears.

The 3 moments Kim Kardashian proved she's a boss in 2023
Kim Kardashian The 3 moments Kim Kardashian proved she's a boss in 2023

Instead, he focused on how he could make it easier for the people around him to deal with the tragedy.

Renner broke more than 30 bones on January 1, 2023, after crashing his snowplow on his property. He subsequently had to undergo several operations.

Despite his critical condition, the actor quickly made considerable progress and is now doing so well again that he is already able to run again.

Cover photo: Collage: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/jeremyrenner

More on Celebrities: