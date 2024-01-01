Jeremy Renner emotionally reflects on near-fatal snowplow accident

Reno, Nevada - Exactly one year ago, Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a terrible snowplow accident. Now, the Marvel star has reflected on the emotional incident and shed some light on his impressive recovery.

Jeremy Renner has opened up about his near-fatal snowplow crash in January 2023. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a New Year's broadcast on CNN, the 52-year-old spoke about the scary crash that occurred on January 1 of last year.

"I'm just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother," he told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen during the show, per PEOPLE.

"I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for," Renner added.

Throwing in the towel and letting himself go has not been an option in recent months.

After all, there is so much in his life that is worth fighting for, including his "giant family" and his 10-year-old daughter.

What quickly became clear from his words is that he found the strength for his recovery in the people around him.