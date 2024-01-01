Jeremy Renner emotionally reflects on near-fatal snowplow accident
Reno, Nevada - Exactly one year ago, Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a terrible snowplow accident. Now, the Marvel star has reflected on the emotional incident and shed some light on his impressive recovery.
In a New Year's broadcast on CNN, the 52-year-old spoke about the scary crash that occurred on January 1 of last year.
"I'm just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother," he told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen during the show, per PEOPLE.
"I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for," Renner added.
Throwing in the towel and letting himself go has not been an option in recent months.
After all, there is so much in his life that is worth fighting for, including his "giant family" and his 10-year-old daughter.
What quickly became clear from his words is that he found the strength for his recovery in the people around him.
Jeremy Renner credits his family for helping him through recovery
The Hawkeye actor emotionally shared his concern for his nephew, who was there on the day of the accident.
"I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him," Renner said.
What was particularly remarkable is that throughout the rest of the year, Renner paid little attention to his own pain and fears.
Instead, he focused on how he could make it easier for the people around him to deal with the tragedy.
Renner broke more than 30 bones on January 1, 2023, after crashing his snowplow on his property. He subsequently had to undergo several operations.
Despite his critical condition, the actor quickly made considerable progress and is now doing so well again that he is already able to run again.
