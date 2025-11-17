Jeremy Renner hits back at claims he reached "peaceful resolution" with misconduct accuser Yi Zhou
Los Angeles, California - Jeremy Renner has denied that he reached a "peaceful resolution" with director Yi Zhou after she accused him of inappropriate behavior.
Over the weekend, Zhou alleged in an Instagram post that she and the Marvel alum came to "a peaceful and mutually respectful resolution."
"There was no deal reached with Yi Zhou to resolve my client Jeremy Renner's substantial multi-million dollar claims against her," Renner's attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ.
"I have no knowledge why Yi Zhou would fabricate a story that a deal has been made with her since she was notified that there was no deal with her," the lawyer added.
"Including her use of Jeremy Renner in an animated movie when he only agreed to be in a documentary."
Will Jeremy Renner and Yi Zhou battle it out in court?
In her post, the 38-year-old said that Renner agreed to move forward with their joint projects, Chronicles of Disney and Stardust Future.
Zhou also thanked "everyone for accepting peaceful resolution with positive outlook for the future."
Earlier this month, the director accused Renner of sending "a string of unwanted and unsolicited pornographic images of himself" and threatening to "call immigration/ICE" on her in a series of IG posts.
Singer denied the accusations on behalf of the Avengers: Endgame star, claiming that Zhou was "relentlessly harassing and threatening his client with hundreds of unsolicited and unwanted messages."
