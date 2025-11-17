Jeremy Renner hits back at claims he reached "peaceful resolution" with misconduct accuser Yi Zhou

Los Angeles, California - Jeremy Renner has denied that he reached a "peaceful resolution" with director Yi Zhou after she accused him of inappropriate behavior .

Jeremy Renner's (r.) attorney slammed reports that he reached an agreement with Yi Zhou (l.) © Collage: IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ & Runway Manhattan

Over the weekend, Zhou alleged in an Instagram post that she and the Marvel alum came to "a peaceful and mutually respectful resolution."

"There was no deal reached with Yi Zhou to resolve my client Jeremy Renner's substantial multi-million dollar claims against her," Renner's attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ.

"I have no knowledge why Yi Zhou would fabricate a story that a deal has been made with her since she was notified that there was no deal with her," the lawyer added.

"Including her use of Jeremy Renner in an animated movie when he only agreed to be in a documentary."