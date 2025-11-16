Pope Leo XIV hobnobs with Hollywood elite at the Vatican: "Cinema ignites the eyes of the soul"

Vatican City, Holy See - Spike Lee presented Pope Leo XIV with a New York Knicks jersey on Saturday as the pope welcomed movie stars to the Vatican, where the spiritual leader called cinema a vehicle of hope.

This photo taken and handed out on Saturday by The Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV meeting with actress Cate Blanchett, during an audience with artists from the world of cinema in The Vatican. © HANDOUT / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP

More than 100 film industry professionals, whether actors, directors, or producers, were received by the pope inside the Apostolic Palace, including Cate Blanchett, Alison Brie, Judd Apatow, and Viggo Mortensen.

"His words were extraordinary, and I wish cultural ministers around the world would take heed. He talked about compassion and leaning into the problems of the world," Blanchett told journalists following the audience.

Italians Monica Bellucci, Dario Argento, and Matteo Garrone were also on hand for the audience with the pope, who shook hands individually with all the invitees, including director Lee, an ardent Knicks fan who presented him with the basketball team's jersey.

"He's the 14th Pope [Leo], so [the jersey] was number 14. And the back, it said Pope Leo," Lee said afterwards, explaining that the Knicks had three players from Villanova University in Pennsylvania, which the former Robert Prevost attended.

The 70-year-old pope, dressed in white, told the group that "when the magic light of cinema illuminates the darkness, it simultaneously ignites the eyes of the soul."

"One of cinema’s most valuable contributions is helping audiences consider their own lives, look at the complexity of their experiences with new eyes, and examine the world as if for the first time. In doing so, they rediscover a portion of the hope that is essential for humanity to live to the fullest," he said.