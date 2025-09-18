Newsom shares grim warning after Kimmel suspension: "They are censoring you in real time"
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom warned that Jimmy Kimmel's suspension by ABC – triggered by comments the talk show host made about the killing of Charlie Kirk – is "dangerous" censorship.
Newsom called out the Trump administration for censoring Kimmel after the comedian's show was suspended by ABC over comments he made about Kirk's assassination that reportedly upset members of the government.
"Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows," Newsom said in an angry X post on Wednesday.
"These aren't coincidences. It's coordinated. And it's dangerous. The GOP does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time," he warned.
His response came as it was revealed that ABC had decided to indefinitely pause Kimmel's show after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened to take away the network's broadcasting license.
In another post through Newsom's press office, he shared a tweet from CNN journalist Brian Stelter, who claimed that Carr had sent him a meme from the popular sitcom The Office when asked about his reaction to Kimmel's firing.
"Corrupt, despicable, & spineless behavior," Newsom said. "A coordinated effort to control the media is happening before our eyes & it needs to be called out."
Kimmel's suspension draws widespread outrage
Newsom isn't the only person to have spoken out about Kimmel's firing, as a wave of comedians, broadcasters and other celebrities came out to support the talk show host.
"[President Donald Trump] didn't end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week," said comedian Wanda Sykes in a video on Instagram. "But he did end freedom of speech within his first year."
"The folks that are complaining about canceling people are canceling people," said former CNN host Don Lemon on Threads. "What does that tell you?"
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images & AFP/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images