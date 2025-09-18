Newsom shares grim warning after Kimmel suspension: "They are censoring you in real time"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom warned that Jimmy Kimmel's suspension by ABC – triggered by comments the talk show host made about the killing of Charlie Kirk – is "dangerous" censorship.

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) warned that talk show host Jimmy Kimmel's cancellation was a "dangerous" step towards censorship. © Collage: AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images & AFP/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Newsom called out the Trump administration for censoring Kimmel after the comedian's show was suspended by ABC over comments he made about Kirk's assassination that reportedly upset members of the government.

"Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows," Newsom said in an angry X post on Wednesday.

"These aren't coincidences. It's coordinated. And it's dangerous. The GOP does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time," he warned.

His response came as it was revealed that ABC had decided to indefinitely pause Kimmel's show after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened to take away the network's broadcasting license.

In another post through Newsom's press office, he shared a tweet from CNN journalist Brian Stelter, who claimed that Carr had sent him a meme from the popular sitcom The Office when asked about his reaction to Kimmel's firing.

"Corrupt, despicable, & spineless behavior," Newsom said. "A coordinated effort to control the media is happening before our eyes & it needs to be called out."