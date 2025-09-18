Obama slams media for "capitulating" to Trump with Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Washington DC - Former President Barack Obama has shared his reaction after comedian Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was indefinitely suspended over comments he made about the death of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

In a recent social media post, Barack Obama (pictured) criticized media companies and the Trump administration over the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

In an X post shared on Thursday, Obama slammed President Donald Trump and his administration for actively working to silence and "cancel" news and media outlets that are critical of them.

"After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn't like," Obama wrote.

His remarks come after Kirk was fatally shot while doing a debate event at a Utah university last week.

During Monday's episode of his show, Kimmel slammed MAGA Republicans for "desperately trying to characterize" Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter, as "anything other than one of them."

Following the episode, ABC announced Kimmel's show would be taken off-air "indefinitely."

In a subsequent post, Obama included a link to a news story about writer Karen Attiah, who was fired by The Washington Post for sharing posts about Kirk on her personal social media account.

"This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent – and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it," he wrote in the post.