Obama slams media for "capitulating" to Trump with Jimmy Kimmel suspension
Washington DC - Former President Barack Obama has shared his reaction after comedian Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was indefinitely suspended over comments he made about the death of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.
In an X post shared on Thursday, Obama slammed President Donald Trump and his administration for actively working to silence and "cancel" news and media outlets that are critical of them.
"After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn't like," Obama wrote.
His remarks come after Kirk was fatally shot while doing a debate event at a Utah university last week.
During Monday's episode of his show, Kimmel slammed MAGA Republicans for "desperately trying to characterize" Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter, as "anything other than one of them."
Following the episode, ABC announced Kimmel's show would be taken off-air "indefinitely."
In a subsequent post, Obama included a link to a news story about writer Karen Attiah, who was fired by The Washington Post for sharing posts about Kirk on her personal social media account.
"This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent – and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it," he wrote in the post.
Trump targets "radical left" after Kirk's murder
In the wake of Kirk's death, Trump and his MAGA allies have insisted the shooter was influenced by leftist ideologies – though there has been no explicit evidence so far to support that, and the investigation is still ongoing.
Nevertheless, Trump and his administration officials have vowed to use the shooting as a precursor to begin investigating leftist political groups.
In an interview right after Kimmel made his initial comments, Trump's FCC Chairman, Brendan Carr, threatened to rescind ABC's broadcasting license if action wasn't taken against Kimmel.
His remarks led to groups that own ABC affiliate stations to stop airing Kimmel's show until the ABC network announced that it was suspended indefinitely.
"We can do this the easy way or the hard way," Carr said at the time. "These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."
Cover photo: DREW ANGERER / AFP