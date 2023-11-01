Joe Jonas officiates bandmate's wedding onstage during concert

Anaheim, California - A clip is going viral on TikTok of Joe Jonas officiating his Jonas Brothers bandmate's wedding onstage during a concert in Anaheim on October 29!

A clip is going viral on TikTok of Joe Jonas officiating his Jonas Brothers bandmate's wedding onstage during a concert in Anaheim on October 29! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@recessionobsession

The 34-year-old singer, who is apparently an ordained minister, used his skills to officiate the nuptials of his band’s percussionist Molly Lopresti and Nick Shirm.



In the eight-minute video of the heartwarming ceremony, Joe explains that Molly wanted to join them on tour.

The reason she couldn't? Well, because she had a fiancé to marry, of course!

"'Let’s figure this out, we gotta help them out in some way,'" Joe recalled telling her. "'If only we knew an ordained minister on this tour.' Oh wait…"

After officiating for Molly and Nick's wedding, the newly married couple had their romantic first dance to the Jonas Brothers' hit song When You Look Me in the Eyes.

Confetti fell down from above as the crowd sang along in a truly magical moment. Talk about a wedding to remember!