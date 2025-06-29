Prince Harry gets candid on online abuse of Meghan Markle: "Most trolled person in the world"

New York, New York - Prince Harry has opened up about the vicious hate that his wife, Meghan Markle , has been subjected to online over the years.

Prince Harry (r.) has opened up about the vicious hate that his wife, Meghan Markle, has been subjected to online over the years. © MICHELE SPATARI / AFP

The 40-year-old made a surprise appearance as a guest at New York's Nexus Global Summit on Friday.

As reported by Page Six, part of the talk centered around social isolation online and how to fight it.

"One of the reasons why the digital world was so important to us is because my wife, in 2018, was the most trolled person in the world," Harry said.

"There was a lived experience."

He went on to explain that this motivated him and Meghan to focus on the dangers of the digital world through their charity, the Archwell Foundation.

This motivation was amplified when the pair met with parents "who had lost their kids to social media – the majority through suicide."

"That's when it really started to make sense to us," the Duke of Sussex said.

After the couple stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020, Meghan revealed that she struggled with thoughts of suicide amid the flood of negative headlines around the time of their 2018 wedding.