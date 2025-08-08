Jonas Brothers drop their latest album – and the fans are freaking out!

Los Angeles, California - The Jonas Brothers just dropped their latest album , Greetings From Your Hometown. What are the fans saying about the new tunes?

The Jonas Brothers Perform On NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday in New York City. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Happy album release day. See you Sunday for opening night of Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour at @metlifestadium," the band of brothers posted to Instagram on Friday.



"Happy album release day... we love you so much," gushed one fan in the video's comments section as another said, "Amazing album!!! See you at opening night, Boston, and closing night!!!"

"I LOVE the album!!! I can’t wait to see you at Fenway!!! Boston will bring all best vibes," wrote another commenter excitedly.

Fans also flooded the band's other posts promoting the new record, hyping them up for the big comeback.

After so many years in the music industry, these former Disney teen heartthrobs have been through many ups, downs, and downright scandals – we're talking big breakups with Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Sophie Turner!