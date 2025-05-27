Joe Jonas reveals how co-parenting with Sophie Turner is going after messy split

Los Angeles, California - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are killing it at co-parenting their two daughters after their messy divorce!

Joe Jonas (r.) praised his ex-wife Sophie Turner as an "incredible mom" during a recent podcast. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Future Image

At Jay Shetty's On Purpose Live Tour on May 23, Joe spilled, "I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I'm really grateful for."

He even name-dropped his ex-wife, stating, "Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is a dream come true."

"Naturally, as young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them," he also said, per Page Six.

The Game of Thrones star and Jonas Brothers frontman got married in 2019, but their 2023 split heated up with a dramatic custody battle.

Sophie sued Joe that September for "wrongful retention" of their girls, insisting that they stay with her in England.

But in January 2024, the couple had settled on a plan that would allow them to split the girls' time between the US and the UK.

Sophie's thriving now in London, while Joe's riding high off his new solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love.