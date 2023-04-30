Kanye West cites Kim Kardashian as excuse in suit against ex-manager

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West is firing back at an ex-business manager, saying the contract he signed with the man is not enforceable, partly because he signed without guidance from a lawyer while he was "stressed" during his divorce.

The documents filed by the artist and his Yeezy brand claim that at the time he signed a contract with business manager Thomas St. John, he was "sleep-deprived, stressed, anxious, and under duress," per TMZ.



Kanye says he met the man now suing him in March 2022, when St. John reached out to help him with the backlash that came from several social media meltdowns, TMZ reported.

The 45-year-old rapper and fashion designer agreed to put St. John on a $300,000 monthly retainer, which West allegedly failed to pay.

Although Kanye admits to signing the contract, he says he did so without legal counsel, and that his judgement was clouded by his divorce from then-wife Kim Kardashian.