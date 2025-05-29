Kanye West and Bianca Censori drop steamy PDA clip after split rumors
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori dropped a rare clip of the pair displaying a lot of PDA!
The 30-year-old Yeezy designer surprised everyone with the video that she shared via Instagram on Wednesday.
The footage featured the silhouettes of the 46-year-old Donda rapper and his wife swaying to orchestral music on a balcony.
The pair was in front of a picturesque sunset and hills in the background while the Australia native seductively moved closer to the controversial rapper for an intimate kiss.
Censori appeared to be dressed in nothing but a black top and matching thong, while Ye sported what looked like a hoodie and dark pants.
The spouses have never confirmed if they are officially back together after it was reported that the pair were headed for divorce, but this new video seemingly dispels that chatter!
The hip-hop mogul did admit that his wife "dumped" him in his new song, BIANCA, and hinted that the brief split was a result of Ye's shocking antisemitic and unhinged tweets. Is Censori in it for the long haul with Ye?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/biancacensori & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP