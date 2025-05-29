Kanye West and Bianca Censori drop steamy PDA clip after split rumors

Kanye West and Bianca Censori (r.) got steamy in rare footage of the spouses. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 30-year-old Yeezy designer surprised everyone with the video that she shared via Instagram on Wednesday.

The footage featured the silhouettes of the 46-year-old Donda rapper and his wife swaying to orchestral music on a balcony.

The pair was in front of a picturesque sunset and hills in the background while the Australia native seductively moved closer to the controversial rapper for an intimate kiss.

Censori appeared to be dressed in nothing but a black top and matching thong, while Ye sported what looked like a hoodie and dark pants.

The spouses have never confirmed if they are officially back together after it was reported that the pair were headed for divorce, but this new video seemingly dispels that chatter!