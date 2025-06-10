Kanye West just legally changed his name – again

Los Angeles, California - Controversial rapper Kanye West , who legally changed his name to "Ye" back in 2021, has now switched things up once again.

Controversial rapper Kanye West, who legally changed his name to "Ye" back in 2021, has now switched things up once again. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per business documents recently obtained by Page Six, the Gold Digger artist appears to have changed his name to "Ye Ye."

Need more proof?

While previous paperwork listed him as "Ye West," his businesses – Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label, LLC, and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc. – all currently list the name "Ye Ye" as their "manager or member name."

West hasn't announced the name change publicly yet, but a new social media account might be part of the reveal.

"Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest twitter cause my name is Ye," Kanye wrote in a June 1 X post.

"Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is."

The rapper asked that the public call him by the name "Ye" in a 2018 X post, writing, "the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

He used the name in his 2018 album title and filed formal paperwork to legally change it to "Ye" three years later.