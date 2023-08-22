Kate Beckinsale pays tribute to her beloved cat with new tattoo

Los Angeles, California - Clive was a beautiful little kitty, but when he died, he left a hole in Kate Beckinsale's heart. In tribute to her furry friend, she decided to get a tattoo of him on her left arm.

Kate Beckinsale's beloved cat passed away, so she got a tribute tattoo. © Collage: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/Instagram/@katebeckinsale

Less than a week ago, Kate Beckinsale expressed her deep mourning over the passing of her beloved cat Clive, telling fans on Instagram to "embrace joy" and "accept grief."

A few days later, Beckinsale seemed to have followed her own advice and embraced the joy of Clive's life when she took to social media to reveal a new tattoo on her left arm. Featuring Clive's face, the ink was a tribute to the fluffy fellow she had looked after for so many years.

Clive passed away back in June, with Beckinsale announcing his passing in a heartfelt and heartbreaking post. At the time, she told fans, "I don't have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet."

The Pearl Harbor and The Aviator star, who hails from London, UK, thanked the tattoo artist who had given her the ink, and said that the process had "really helped."

Included in the post was not only a close-up of her adorable tribute tattoo, but also a snap of Clive, and a photo and video of her getting inked up.