Kelis shocks fans with Bill Murray romance rumors!

Los Angeles, California - It seems Singer and chef Kelis' milkshake has summoned Bill Murray to the yard, as reports are swirling that the two are dating!

Kelis (r) is reportedly dating actor Bill Murray after apparently meeting and bonding in London. © Collage: JESSE GRANT & RACHEL MURRAY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

They say opposites attract.

And no truer words have been spoken when it comes to this unexpected romance!

On Thursday, fans went into a frenzy when reports surfaced about the 43-year-old singer dating the 72-year-old actor.

Per The US Sun, the rumored couple met not too long ago and "bonded" over their respective deceased spouses.

Kelis' husband Mike Mora passed away from stomach cancer in March 2022, while the Ghostbuster alum's estranged wife Jennifer Butler died in 2021.

According to the outlet, the supposed lovebirds were seen together in London, where Murray apparently watched the Trick Me artist perform over the weekend.

They were also seen posing for a picture together backstage after Kelis' performance.