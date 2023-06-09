Kelis shocks fans with Bill Murray romance rumors!
Los Angeles, California - It seems Singer and chef Kelis' milkshake has summoned Bill Murray to the yard, as reports are swirling that the two are dating!
They say opposites attract.
And no truer words have been spoken when it comes to this unexpected romance!
On Thursday, fans went into a frenzy when reports surfaced about the 43-year-old singer dating the 72-year-old actor.
Per The US Sun, the rumored couple met not too long ago and "bonded" over their respective deceased spouses.
Kelis' husband Mike Mora passed away from stomach cancer in March 2022, while the Ghostbuster alum's estranged wife Jennifer Butler died in 2021.
According to the outlet, the supposed lovebirds were seen together in London, where Murray apparently watched the Trick Me artist perform over the weekend.
They were also seen posing for a picture together backstage after Kelis' performance.
Kelis and Bill Murray are reportedly "having fun"
An insider further dished: "Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap."
While the two have a severe age gap, they do have one thing in common: they're both respectively parents.
Murray is a father to six kids, while the Millionaire artist shares a son with rapper Nas, and a daughter with her late husband.
Cover photo: Collage: JESSE GRANT & RACHEL MURRAY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP