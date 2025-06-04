Sean "Diddy" Combs trial: Hotel employee shares shocking testimony about Cassie assault
New York, New York- Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex-trafficking trial continued with a shocking new allegation against the hip-hop star, plus an outburst in the courtroom.
Per NBC News, Eddy Garcia, a security worker from the InterContinental Hotel, testified on Tuesday that Combs paid $100,000 for what he thought was the only footage of his assault of Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in 2016.
The horrific video, which was first released by CNN in May 2024, sees the Bad Boy Records founder running down the hallway after his then-girlfriend before grabbing her from behind, throwing her to the ground, and kicking her twice.
Prosecutors argue that the video proves that Ventura was forced into participating in his notorious "freak-offs" held at various hotels.
Garcia also testified that he signed a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) that asked for his silence and that the video be destroyed.
Woman is removed from Diddy's trial after outburst
When the Me & You singer took the stand, she recalled years of horrific abuse and threats from Combs throughout their relationship.
Ventura said that Combs would "push me down, hit me in the side of the head, kick me" during his alleged sex parties.
Before the security guard's testimony, an unnamed woman disrupted the courtroom by yelling profane words in defense of the mogul.
The disrupter reportedly said that "it's not right what they're doing to him" and "Diddy's innocent" before US District Judge Arun Subramanian ordered court marshals to "escort her out right now."
According to USA Today, the next witness in the high-stakes trial goes by "Jane" and will remain anonymous during her testimony, which prosecutors are claiming will be crucial to the case.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Depositphotos