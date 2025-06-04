Sean "Diddy" Combs trial: Hotel employee shares shocking testimony about Cassie assault

New York, New York- Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex-trafficking trial continued with a shocking new allegation against the hip-hop star , plus an outburst in the courtroom.

A security guard from the InterContinental Hotel testified that Sean "Diddy" Combs (pictured) paid $100,000 for footage of his 2016 assault of then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Per NBC News, Eddy Garcia, a security worker from the InterContinental Hotel, testified on Tuesday that Combs paid $100,000 for what he thought was the only footage of his assault of Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in 2016.

The horrific video, which was first released by CNN in May 2024, sees the Bad Boy Records founder running down the hallway after his then-girlfriend before grabbing her from behind, throwing her to the ground, and kicking her twice.

Prosecutors argue that the video proves that Ventura was forced into participating in his notorious "freak-offs" held at various hotels.

Garcia also testified that he signed a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) that asked for his silence and that the video be destroyed.