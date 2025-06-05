Paige DeSorbo announces sudden departure from Summer House after 7 seasons – why is she leaving?
The Hamptons, New York - After 7 seasons, reality star and podcaster Paige DeSorbo is finally closing the door on Bravo's Summer House.
The 32-year-old fashionista spilled about the split in an Instagram Story on Thursday.
"I have a little life update for you: I've made the decision not to return to Summer House," she said.
"Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life... You've seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I'll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me," the influencer continued.
"But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it's time for this chapter to close."
DeSorbo concluded the post by thanking her fans, castmates, and "my NBCU family."
"I never could've imagined what this journey would turn into – and how many of you would be along for the ride," she wrote. "And you haven't seen the last of me, I promise."
DeSorbo first joined the show in season 3 with Hannah Berner, who herself left the show after season 5 following a feud with fellow cast member Kyle Cooke.
Berner and DeSorbo launched their popular podcast Giggly Squad – named for a Summer House meme – in October of 2020. Since then, the pod has launched a 60-city tour, a book, and many more opportunities for the pals.
Cover photo: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP