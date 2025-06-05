Harvey Weinstein trial wraps as prosecutor tells jurors "no means no"

New York, New York - A prosecutor told jurors at Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Wednesday that "no means no" as they prepared to consider his fate.

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court on sex assault charges as both sides present their closing arguments on June 4, 2025. © Curtis Means/Pool via REUTERS

A New York state appeals court had thrown out Weinstein's 2020 convictions after irregularities in the presentation of witnesses at his original trial, forcing two victims of his alleged abuse to testify a second time.

"He raped three women, they all said no," said prosecutor Nicole Blumberg as she recounted the evidence of the three alleged victims of Weinstein who testified at this trial.

The Hollywood powerbroker had "all the power" and "all the control" over the alleged victims which is why jurors should find him guilty, she said.

"The defendant thought the rules did not apply to him, now it is the time to let him know that the rules apply to him."

"There is no reasonable doubt, tell the defendant what he already knows – that he is guilty of the three crimes."

Weinstein's defense attorney insisted the sexual encounters were consensual, pointing to a "casting couch" dynamic between the movie mogul and the women.

"We don't want to police the bedroom" – except in cases of rape, Blumberg fired back.

Judge Curtis Farber indicated that he would give his instructions to the jurors Thursday morning, the final step before they withdraw behind closed doors to deliberate.