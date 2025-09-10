Kendall Jenner reveals unexpected job she wants to ditch modeling for

Los Angeles, California - Has Kendall Jenner had enough of being a supermodel? The 29-year-old recently dished about the job she's ready to ditch the runway for, and it's surprisingly normal for the A-lister.

Kendall Jenner has revealed she dreams of becoming an interior designer. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

In a new Vogue cover story, Kendall revealed that she's always dreamt of becoming an interior designer, and she's thinking of making it a reality!

"I swear to God, I'm going to stop everything and just design homes. I'm not kidding," she said.

"I love my space in LA, but I also really love the simple life," Kendall continued in the interview, which also featured fellow model Gigi Hadid.

"I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day."

The daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner has been in the limelight since she was a kid, having gotten her start in the world of reality TV at just 11 years old on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Still, a life in the public eye has never really fulfilled her, and she described just how much she appreciates being able to fly under the radar and get a taste of the "normal" world.