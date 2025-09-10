Kendall Jenner reveals unexpected job she wants to ditch modeling for

Has Kendall Jenner had enough of being a supermodel? The 29-year-old recently dished about the job she's ready to ditch the runway for!

By Janina Rößler

Los Angeles, California - Has Kendall Jenner had enough of being a supermodel? The 29-year-old recently dished about the job she's ready to ditch the runway for, and it's surprisingly normal for the A-lister.

Kendall Jenner has revealed she dreams of becoming an interior designer.
Kendall Jenner has revealed she dreams of becoming an interior designer.  © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

In a new Vogue cover story, Kendall revealed that she's always dreamt of becoming an interior designer, and she's thinking of making it a reality!

"I swear to God, I'm going to stop everything and just design homes. I'm not kidding," she said.

"I love my space in LA, but I also really love the simple life," Kendall continued in the interview, which also featured fellow model Gigi Hadid.

Ethan Slater seemingly addresses Ariana Grande split rumors
Ariana Grande Ethan Slater seemingly addresses Ariana Grande split rumors
Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with all-new live vinyl!
Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with all-new live vinyl!

"I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day."

The daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner has been in the limelight since she was a kid, having gotten her start in the world of reality TV at just 11 years old on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Still, a life in the public eye has never really fulfilled her, and she described just how much she appreciates being able to fly under the radar and get a taste of the "normal" world.

As for when she'd take on that potential career pivot, Kendall explained, "I think about the future a lot, but I try not to overplan because you know I'm a planner."

Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

More on Kendall Jenner: