Kendall Jenner shocks her family with confession about losing her virginity

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner shocked her family when she revealed where she lost her virginity!

Kendall Jenner confessed where she lost her virginity during the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The Kardashians' season 7 premiere on Thursday featured plenty of surprises and revelations – one being the NSFW confession from the 29-year-old.

As the Kar-Jenners bid farewell to their childhood home, Kenny made her mom Kris Jenner and sister, Khloé Kardashian's jaws drop as she reminisced on her old bedroom.

After noting that the room has been turned into a closet, the 818 Tequila owner said the renovation was "not nice," adding, "I lost my virginity in that room."

Kris hilariously responded, "Where was I? Was I in the next room?" to which Kenny confessed, "I actually didn't."

However, the supermodel did ultimately spill the truth, saying that she did the deed for the first time "at his house," which KoKo also confirmed.

Kendall further teased her momager for having such a relaxed parenting style by adding, "She really didn't give a f**k."