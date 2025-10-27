Kendall Jenner brings showgirl vibes with Moulin Rouge look on Vogue World runway

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner kicked off Vogue World: Hollywood with Nicole Kidman's iconic look from the 2001 musical Moulin Rouge!

Kendall Jenner tapped into her inner showgirl at the 2025 Vogue World: Hollywood. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@voguemagazine & IMAGO / Bestimage

High fashion collided with the movies at the star-studded event, where the 29-year-old supermodel dazzled the runway in the glitzy ensemble that honored Nicole's famous character.

The 58-year-old actor herself opened the runway, after which Kendall strutted her stuff and gave big Lady Marmalade vibes in a silver-and-black, crystal-encrusted bodysuit that featured embellished feathers on the front and back.

She paired the showgirl 'fit with sheer black stockings, Mary Jane heels, dangling diamond earrings, and a black top hat that was adorned with silver detailing.

The 818 Tequila owner was joined by Angela Bassett, Cara Delevingne, Teyana Taylor, and more celebrities who paid homage to several blockbuster flicks in cosplaying costumes of their own.

Vogue World first began in 2022 as a way to "revitalize" New York Fashion Week after the Covid-19 pandemic, with this year's iteration celebrating the long-standing relationship between cinema and fashion.