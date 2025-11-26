Kendall Jenner suffers stalker scare as man refuses to leave her property

Los Angeles, California - Police were called to Kendall Jenner 's home in the San Fernando Valley this week after a man attempted to enter her property and refused to leave.

A man refused to leave after attempting to enter Kendall Jenner's property earlier this week. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NBC Los Angeles, law enforcement responded on Monday after the man was denied entry to the 30-year-old model's home.

He had told her security team that he was there to meet her, but they denied him entry.

The man was told to leave by security, but he refused, leading them to call the police.

Officers informed the man that he was facing arrest for trespassing on Jenner's property, and he eventually left after being identified by the police.

Per the outlet, whether or not the reality star was home at the time of the incident "was not immediately clear".

Jenner, who rose to fame with her family on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has had quite a few scares with unwanted guests at her property.

Last December, police were called when a man attempted to enter her home, telling her security team that the A-lister had supposedly invited him over.