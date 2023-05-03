Kevin Costner's rep speaks out about Christine Baumgartner divorce rumors

Aspen, Colorado - Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are reportedly getting a divorce, the actor's representative has confirmed.

Costner (68) and Baumgartner (49) have been married for 18 years after meeting in 1998 and tying the knot in 2004.

The actor and model share three children: two sons aged 14 and 15 and a 12-year-old daughter.

Costner's representative released a statement on Tuesday confirming rumors of the couple's imminent separation, The Mirror reported.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage," the actor's publicist, Arnold Robinson, said.

Fans have speculated the cryptic message may imply there was possible infidelity in the marriage.

This is Costner's second marriage on the rocks. In 1978, he wed his college sweetheart Cindy Silva. The two divorced in 1994 but have three adult children together.