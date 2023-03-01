Kevin Hart hilariously reacts to trending memes: "WTF is going on?"

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Kevin Hart unknowingly became a trending topic on Twitter after hilarious memes featuring the funny star circulated the platform.

Kevin Hart is just as confused as everyone else over the slew of hysterical memes that feature the actor. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kevinheart4real

Though the 43-year-old Philadelphia native is known for making the world laugh, he wasn't in on the joke this time.

On Monday, Hart addressed his confusion over the slew of Hart-focused memes that social media users can't stop sharing.

The Ride Along star posted a photo dump on Instagram and shared an assortment of highlights from the memes in question.

"Can somebody tell me why I am trending, I got endless memes being sent to my damn phone from a bunch of my dumb*ss friends," he hilariously captioned the post.

"WTF is going on????" Hart questioned before adding, "Gotta admit that they are funny as hell tho."

He also retweeted another meme of him that read, "Kevin Hart trying to understand why he’s trending" and featured a clip of him looking perplexed.

"This is so f**king true…I have no idea what’s going on," he joked.

The plethora of images showed Hart striking somewhat serious poses in funny scenarios.

One tweet read, "Kevin hart looking to see who started this trend of him," and featured a pic of the comedian looking confused while staring at his phone.