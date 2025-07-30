Are Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Hollywood's newest power couple?

Los Angeles, California - After weeks of swirling romance rumors, insiders have confirmed that actors Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are dating!

Pamela Anderson (l.) and Liam Neeson have broken the internet after an insider confirmed that the Hollywood stars have officially begun dating! © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Hollywood stars repeatedly shared affectionate glances, held hands, and exchanged the odd kiss on the cheek as they toured the world for the premiere of their new film, The Naked Gun – a remake of the 1988 classic.

During an appearance on the Today Show this week, the two even played into the chatter by playfully packing on the PDA before being "surprised" by the camera.

However, their behavior no longer seems to be pure promotion for their new movie, as an insider told People on Tuesday that Pamela and Liam are actually a real-life couple!

Although their relationship is still in the early stages, their connection is "sincere," with the source adding, "It's clear they're smitten with each other."

The looks exchanged between the former 58-year-old Baywatch icon and the 73-year-old action hero on the red carpet certainly leave no doubt about that!

Both A-listers have two sons from previous relationships, and the boys even joined the lovebirds at one of the recent Naked Gun premieres.