Did Taylor Swift film a secret new music video? Fans seem to think so!

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Taylor Swift was spotted filming something in Los Angeles this week, and fans are already spiraling, with some speculating it could be a brand-new music video.

Taylor Swift was spotted filming something in Los Angeles this week, with many fans speculating it could be a brand-new music video! © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The US Sun alleges that the pop superstar secretly shot a new music video on Thursday, despite previously hinting at a break from work following the end of The Eras Tour.

"It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat," a source said.

The Fortnight artist has spent much of her downtime with boyfriend Travis Kelce, who recently shared a swoon-worthy Instagram dump of their time together before heading back to training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, it looks like Taylor isn't slowing down completely.

"Even though she's been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she's working on, which will no doubt please fans," the insider added.

Swifties have been buzzing online, especially after noticing that the Taylor Nation Instagram account appears to be teasing a countdown using her past albums.