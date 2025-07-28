Did Taylor Swift film a secret new music video? Fans seem to think so!
Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Taylor Swift was spotted filming something in Los Angeles this week, and fans are already spiraling, with some speculating it could be a brand-new music video.
The US Sun alleges that the pop superstar secretly shot a new music video on Thursday, despite previously hinting at a break from work following the end of The Eras Tour.
"It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat," a source said.
The Fortnight artist has spent much of her downtime with boyfriend Travis Kelce, who recently shared a swoon-worthy Instagram dump of their time together before heading back to training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Still, it looks like Taylor isn't slowing down completely.
"Even though she's been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she's working on, which will no doubt please fans," the insider added.
Swifties have been buzzing online, especially after noticing that the Taylor Nation Instagram account appears to be teasing a countdown using her past albums.
Swifties are convinced Taylor Swift is about to drop new music in August
With over 500 days since her last new era began and a history of surprise drops, fans are now convinced something big could be coming in August – and social media is lighting up with theories.
"I don't even know what to believe anymore, but either way I believe we're already clowning," one fan wrote on X.
Another declared, "SHE IS BACK AND IS COMING TO SAVE THESE BORING A** CHARTS."
Theories are flying, with some convinced the Taylor Nation countdown was leading up to Travis Kelce's Instagram post featuring Taylor – not new music at all – while others are holding out hope that it was just the beginning of a bigger rollout.
"She hasn't even dropped it yet and I already know it's gonna ruin me emotionally," another Swiftie posted.
Whether it's a new era, a re-recording, or just a chaotic summer love story, fans are watching her every move like a hawk.
Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP