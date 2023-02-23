Khloé Kardashian gets hit with messy lawsuit from ex-employee

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has found herself in the crosshairs of an ex-employee who is suing her for unpaid wages – but KoKo apparently isn't having it!

Khloé Kardashian was accused off overworking and unfairly firing her ex-employee in a new lawsuit but KoKo's legal rep is slamming his claims! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Wednesday, TMZ confirmed that the 38-year-old reality star has been named in a lawsuit by an ex-employee who alleged working for her was a "nightmare."

Per the doc obtained by the outlet, the accuser Matthew Manhard, who reportedly worked from the mom of two from 2019 to 2022, claims that he was canned by Khloé after sustaining a knee injury.

Manhard also maintains in the suit that he was unable to take his legally required breaks because he was so busy with his day-to-day duties, adding that he sometimes worked a 12-hour shift.

The former assistant is trying to hit her pockets as he further accused her of violating several California labor laws, yet the Good American owner's attorney is calling BS on the Manhard's claims.

"It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role," the legal aid said in a statement.