Khloé Kardashian announces new reality show – but how will it affect The Kardashians?

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has announced her new reality TV series with Hulu, but what does this mean for The Kardashians?

Khloé Kardashian has announced her newest reality TV series, Calabasas Behind the Gates, on Hulu. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Good American founder dished on her "exciting" new project with the streaming platform.

KoKo spoke about the upcoming series at Hulu's Get Real House panel, saying, "It's very exciting, very new, very excellent. We're excited to continue developing."

The mom of two shared that the show will highlight the Kardashian-Jenner family's Calabasas friends and neighbors with whom they spend time in their gated community.

Disney reality chief Rob Mills explained, "We all want to know what's happening behind the gates of Calabasas, who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians?

"So, we're developing a show that we're actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates."