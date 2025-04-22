Khloé Kardashian reveals whether she'll have more kids: "The clock is ticking!"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian doesn't have any immediate plans to expand her family, but the reality star isn't ruling anything out.

Khloé Kardashian (r.) admitted she'd be open to having more kids if she got married again. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian

The 40-year-old spoke with People for an interview published on Tuesday as she celebrated the launch of her new Khloud Protein Popcorn.

During the chat, Khloé admitted she will "never say never" when it comes to potentially welcoming another baby.

"I don't know. I think if I'm married and have a husband, then I would be open [to] it," she explained.

"But I'm not just having kids. Like, I want a partner."



The Good American mogul shares two kids – daughter True (7) and son Tatum (2) – with her ex Tristan Thompson, and Khloé has remained single since their final split in 2021.

Still, she has repeatedly shared that she hopes to get married again in the future, and if she does, she would be open to discussing having more kids.

In the meantime, though, KoKo is enjoying the single life.

"Right now, I'm not even dating anyone," she told the outlet, adding, "You know, I am 40, the clock is ticking!"