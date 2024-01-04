Is Kim Kardashian's mobile app game shutting down?

Los Angeles, California - It's the end of an era as Kim Kardashian 's mobile game is officially shutting down!

Kim Kardashian is kicking off 2024 by bidding adieu to her gaming app, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Wednesday, TMZ confirmed that the 43-year-old mogul's popular gaming app, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, is shutting down after a decade.

The game, which Kim launched in 2014, has already been removed from Apple and Android app stores, but existing players can still use its features until April 8.

Following its debut, The Kardashians star's app reportedly earned more than $160 million and was also dubbed one of the 100 best games of the decade by Polygon.

In a statement, Kim shared, "I'm so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years. This journey has meant so much to me but I've realized that it's time to focus that energy into other passions."