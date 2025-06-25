Kim Kardashian eyed for unexpected role in live-action Bratz movie

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is said to be expanding her newfound acting career with a role in the upcoming Bratz movie .

© Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As reported by Deadline on Wednesday, the 44-year-old is set to produce the live-action film inspired by the popular doll line.

And that's not all, as the outlet also spilled that Kim is "being eyed" to take on the villain role in the movie.

Though she's still far better known as a mainstay of reality TV and a billionaire socialite, Kim has been consistently expanding her acting credits over the past few years.

She took on a lead role in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story: Delicate in 2023, and she's set to reunite with the TV magnate as the star of his new legal drama, All's Fair.

As for the subject of her newest venture, Bratz clearly holds some sentimental value for the SKIMs mogul, as Kim and her sister Khloé dressed up as the sassy dolls for Halloween back in 2023.