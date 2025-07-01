Travis Kelce fires back at claims he and Taylor Swift are seeking attention

New York, New York - Travis Kelce has hit back at criticism that he and girlfriend Taylor Swift are seeking attention with their high-profile outings.

Travis Kelce (l.) has hit back at criticism that he and girlfriend Taylor Swift are seeking attention with their high-profile outings. © Collage: Ed Zurga & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a Tuesday appearance on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, the 35-year-old NFL star dismissed the frequent criticism of the rampant media coverage their romance has garnered.

"We're having fun with it. It gets thrown out there, like we're trying to seek attention every now and then," Travis said.

"We're just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world."

His comments come after the pair attended the NHL playoffs in Florida last month, with footage of their loved-up date night quickly going viral.

While the attention doesn't necessarily shock Travis anymore, he admitted that the increasing presence of aggressive paparazzi has been the "craziest part" of dating the 35-year-old pop superstar.

"The paparazzi, that's probably the only thing I didn't really grasp until you're in it," he admitted.

"Like I'm just playing golf and all of a sudden in the trees, there's a f**king guy with a camera," Travis added.

Taylor has similarly hit back at critics who take issue with just how much attention her relationship has received – especially when she attends any of the tight end's NFL games.