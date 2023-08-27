Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner bond with Meghan Markle's mom at LA charity event
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Doria Ragland were all smiles as they posed together at a star-studded charity gala over the weekend.
The three lovely-dressed women were seen chatting and laughing as they enjoyed the event, which was held to benefit This Is About Humanity, a charity that provides resources to separated and reunified families at the US border.
Kim, who debuted some new bangs at the event, stunned in a skin-tight black dress, a tiny Chanel purse, and thick gold jewelry, while Kris showed off in an all-white 'fit.
Ragland, the mother of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, was seen in a photo with the two over the weekend, wearing a pink and yellow paisley dress with short nude heels.
Sadly, the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, were not in attendance to snap a pic with the reality stars.
Other attendees included big names like Eva Longoria, Jordana Brewster, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez.
Let's hope Kimmy Cakes is taking in all of the fun because Kylie Jenner might just be heating things up with her possible new fashion venture. Watch out, Kim!
Cover photo: Collage: Stefani Reynolds / AFP, ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Brian Lawless / POOL / AFP