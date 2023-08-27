Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner bond with Meghan Markle's mom at LA charity event

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner, and Doria Ragland were all smiles as they posed together at a star -studded charity gala over the weekend.

Kim Kardashian (r.), Kris Jenner (l.), and Doria Ragland posed for a photo at the This Is About Humanity charity event over the weekend in stunning attire. © Collage: Stefani Reynolds / AFP, ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Brian Lawless / POOL / AFP

The three lovely-dressed women were seen chatting and laughing as they enjoyed the event, which was held to benefit This Is About Humanity, a charity that provides resources to separated and reunified families at the US border.

Kim, who debuted some new bangs at the event, stunned in a skin-tight black dress, a tiny Chanel purse, and thick gold jewelry, while Kris showed off in an all-white 'fit.

Ragland, the mother of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, was seen in a photo with the two over the weekend, wearing a pink and yellow paisley dress with short nude heels.

Sadly, the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, were not in attendance to snap a pic with the reality stars.



Other attendees included big names like Eva Longoria, Jordana Brewster, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez.