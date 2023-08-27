Is Kylie Jenner ditching cosmetics to compete with Kim Kardashian's fashion brand?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner might be leaving cosmetics behind to pursue luxury fashion... and compete with her sister Kim Kardashian !

Kylie Jenner (r.) may soon be competing with older sister Kim with her very own fashion brand. © RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kylie Cosmetics is so yesterday!

Jenner founded the cosmetics company in 2014, and after rapid worldwide success, Kylie's skincare and makeup line has suffered some losses in recent months.

Per Page Six, the entrepreneur already sold 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million at the end of 2019.

Is the 26-year-old ready to change direction and pursue fashion?

According to an insider, Kylie has already signed a contract with Jens and Emma Grede, who also promote Khloé and Kim Kardashian's fashion companies.

But it's not Kylie's first fashion project: in 2012, she founded the brand Kendall + Kylie with her sister Kendall Jenner.

The licensing agreement is set to expire this year, so there's room for a new fashion venture!