Kim Kardashian brings out the stars for 43rd birthday bash in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian may have turned 43 on Saturday, but she celebrated her birthday in red-hot style on Friday night with a star-studded bash in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday alongside some of her best friends and family members. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kimmy Cakes sure knows how to throw a party!

The SKIMS founder continued her 43rd birthday celebrations in style on Friday night at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, per People.

She partied surrounded by her closest friends and family, including her sisters Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, as well as her mom Kris Jenner.

Kim looked stunning in a vibrant red dress with cutouts and ties at the sides, which she paired with black sunglasses and orange strappy heels.

Khloé looked beautiful in a white halterneck mini dress with matching heels and a handbag, while Kendall almost stole the show in a floor-length leopard print dress.

Kylie opted for a strapless black leather mini dress and Hailey Bieber arrived in a tan and brown outfit with an oversized leather jacket.

Other celeb guests included Kimora Lee Simmons, Lauren Sánchez, and Ivanka Trump.