Kim Kardashian gets slammed for plugging expensive body scan

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian was dragged by fans after dishing on her pricey body scan.

Kim Kardashian's praise over an expensive body scan landed her in hot water with her fans. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old queen of controversy took to Instagram to rave over her recent Prenuvo body scan.

The post featured Kim rocking gray scrubs and a high ponytail while posing next to an MRI machine, as well as a selfie in which she throws the peace sign.

"I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine," she began the caption.

"The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise."

Per the brand's website, an hour-long body scan cost a hefty $2,499.

Still, Kim vouched for the technology, adding, "It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share."

Given the price-tag, though, many users didn't appreciate the "tip."



One fan wrote, "Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can't afford food right now."

Another user commented, "Wow thanks so much for sharing something 90 percent of the population can't afford!"