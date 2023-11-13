Kim Kardashian parties with Leonardo DiCaprio in star-studded weekend

Beverly Hills, California - Kim Kardashian had a busy weekend, as she was one of the many celebs at Leonardo DiCaprio's epic birthday bash!

Kim Kardashian made major appearances this week at two big events. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per viral pics, it looks like Kimmy had a wild night.

Over the weekend, A-listers flocked to Beverly Hills to celebrate the now-49-year-old Oscar-winner's bday in true Hollywood style.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Lady Gaga, and more were also reportedly in attendance for Leo's epic bash.

Kim was photographed leaving the party wearing a sleeveless black fit and with her face flawlessly beat.

The Kardashians star seemingly attended the bash solo, but it also wasn't the only event she hit up this weekend.

The 43-year-old SKIMs owner also attended the star-studded 2023 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

The American Horror Story star again stunned in a black sheer floral lace gown with a nude jumpsuit and matching boots underneath for the annual event.

Additionally, the gala shared a clip featuring Kim on stage saying she's "so proud to be back."