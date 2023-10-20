Kim Kardashian praised for "scary" American Horror Story role

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's role in the TV horror series, American Horror Story: Delicate Part One, may have been an unexpected choice, but the mogul's acting has surprised the fandom!

Kim Kardashian has been hailed as the "star" of American Horror Story: Delicate Part One. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Dare we say that the 42-year-old reality star is the best thing to happen to AHS?

From the overwhelmingly positive reactions on social media, it sure seems like it!

Die-hard fans may have been against Ryan Murphy's decision to cast Kim as Siobhan Corbyn, the publicist and BFF of Emma Robert's Anna Alcott, at first.

Yet, since episode one, The Kardashians star has slowly exceeded everyone's expectations.

While we don't want to spoil too much from the show, Kim's portrayal as the money-hungry PR rep is not only pretty impressive, it's downright scary!

And AHS fans have been praising the aspiring lawyer's acting, with some claiming that she's "outacted" Roberts!

One fan wrote, "I must admit Kim Kardashian eating this role on AHS," while another fan commented, "Kim Kardashian stole the show in AHS. I love her as an actor."