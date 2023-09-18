Kim Kardashian scolds son Saint for flipping off the paps!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian had her hands full this weekend after her son Saint was caught making a rude gesture to the paparazzi!

Kim Kardashian (r.) went into mom mode after her son Saint West's rude hand gesture. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

Like father, like son?

The 42-year-old reality star was photographed leaving her seven-year-old son's basketball game when she had to go into "mom mode" after Saint's shocking hand gesture.

Kim and Kanye West's son blatantly flipped his middle finger to the paps as he walked alongside his mom and a teammate.

The Kardashians star, who rocked a strapless black top and high-waisted jeans fit with shades and beige heels, then put her hand in her son's giggling face as she reprimanded him.

As the old saying goes, "kids will be kids!"

Meanwhile, Kim and Ye's oldest kid North spent the weekend being more mild-mannered than her brother.

On Sunday, Kim shared a look at her daughter's most recent painting via her Instagram story, which featured a beautiful sunset on the ocean.