Kim Kardashian sweetly honors gunshot victim saved by SKIMSwear

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian surprised the gunshot victim who was saved by her SKIMs bodysuit on The Jennifer Hudson Show!

Kim Kardashian gave fan Nina Wiley the ultimate surprise on The Jennifer Hudson Show. © Screenshot/WarnerBrosStudios

On Wednesday's episode of Jennifer Hudson's titular talk show, Nina Wiley got the best gift from the 42-year-old beauty mogul.

Wiley, who was horrifically shot four times on New Year's Eve, revealed how Kim's SKIMS shape-wear saved her life.

"So not only did it help with compression when I did get shot, but it completely changed where the bullet even landed in me," she explained, adding that doctors said the bullets could've "really killed me."

Hudson then played The Kardashians star's surprise clip for the emotional Wiley as Kim said, "Hi Nina, I wish I was there in person, but I wanted to send you a quick hello. I loved hearing your story and I'm just thinking of you as you continue to recover."