Kim Kardashian sweetly honors gunshot victim saved by SKIMSwear
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian surprised the gunshot victim who was saved by her SKIMs bodysuit on The Jennifer Hudson Show!
On Wednesday's episode of Jennifer Hudson's titular talk show, Nina Wiley got the best gift from the 42-year-old beauty mogul.
Wiley, who was horrifically shot four times on New Year's Eve, revealed how Kim's SKIMS shape-wear saved her life.
"So not only did it help with compression when I did get shot, but it completely changed where the bullet even landed in me," she explained, adding that doctors said the bullets could've "really killed me."
Hudson then played The Kardashians star's surprise clip for the emotional Wiley as Kim said, "Hi Nina, I wish I was there in person, but I wanted to send you a quick hello. I loved hearing your story and I'm just thinking of you as you continue to recover."
Kim Kardashian praises gunshot victim on The Jennifer Hudson Show
The reality star also praised Wiley's pursuit of a degree in criminal justice, much like Kim.
"I also hear that you are pursuing a degree in criminal justice, and I wanted to say congratulations. Study hard, it's not easy. I look forward to seeing everything you're doing with this," Kim said.
Kim ended the touching clip by telling Wiley that she sent more SKIMS products to enjoy!
