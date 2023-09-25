Kim Kardashian flaunts curves in new pink SKIMS wear

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian put her curves back on display in new sultry Instagram pics!

Kim Kardashian sported a new underwear set from her SKIMs line and modeled the look for fans. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old businesswoman kicked off a new week with new looks at her stunning figure!

Following her Usher Super Bowl team up on Sunday, Kim took to IG to show off her new SKIMs underwear set while also flaunting her insanely curvy frame.

The photo dump featured The Kardashians star modeling baby pink lingerie that featured a tight bra top which highlighting Kim's ample cleavage and a pair of matching, high-waisted knickers.

Kim's ebony locks hung loosely over her back in natural waves during the impromptu shot while she kept her makeup natural, with some simple eyeliner and mascara.

The series of snaps wasn't the only time this weekend that the American Horror Story star showed off her famous frame.