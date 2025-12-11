Kim Kardashian cheekily addresses rumors that her law journey is nothing but a PR stunt

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian confessed that she would definitely partake in an extended PR stunt amid rumors that her law school journey has been a ploy!

Kim Kardashian confessed that she would indeed do a years-long PR stunt, but not when it came to her law school journey. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old credited political analyst Van Jones for his encouragement during her quest to become a lawyer.

During his speech at her graduation party, the 57-year-old called Kim's transition into the criminal justice world a "miracle" and touched on the rumors that her career choice was a "publicity stunt."

While the SKIMS mogul appreciated Jones' support, she admitted in her confessional, "It was nice for him to say, but I was like, oh, this man does not know me."

She jokingly added, "Kim K. would take six years for a PR stunt. Does he know who I am?"