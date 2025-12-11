Kim Kardashian cheekily addresses rumors that her law journey is nothing but a PR stunt
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian confessed that she would definitely partake in an extended PR stunt amid rumors that her law school journey has been a ploy!
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old credited political analyst Van Jones for his encouragement during her quest to become a lawyer.
During his speech at her graduation party, the 57-year-old called Kim's transition into the criminal justice world a "miracle" and touched on the rumors that her career choice was a "publicity stunt."
While the SKIMS mogul appreciated Jones' support, she admitted in her confessional, "It was nice for him to say, but I was like, oh, this man does not know me."
She jokingly added, "Kim K. would take six years for a PR stunt. Does he know who I am?"
Kim Kardashian says a years-long PR stunt would be "genius"
The All's Fair star explained, "I was thinking, like, 'Kourtney's gonna be onto me.' Of course, I'd take six years for a PR stunt!"
She further exclaimed that the idea would be "the most genius stunt of all time," but did clarify, "I mean, that's not why I’m in it, but you know what I mean."
Kim and Jones sparked dating rumors back in 2021, but the pair both denied any romantic relationship between them. The mom of four didn't pass the California state bar exam, yet Kim has maintained that she is determined to make her dream a reality!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media