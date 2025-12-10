Howard Stern slams Kim Kardashian's claims that he "mocked" Paris robbery
Los Angeles, California - Howard Stern hit back at Kim Kardashian's accusations on the latest episode of The Kardashians!
The 71-year-old radio jock set the record straight on the SKIMS mogul's claims during his Tuesday podcast on The Howard Stern Show.
Kim recalled Stern's skepticism of the 2016 Paris robbery and how he "famously mocked" the incident as a "joke" on last week's episode of the Hulu reality TV series.
She further told her mom, Kris Jenner, "People like Howard Stern said that I should go to jail if this is fake. Why would anyone make this up?"
The host blasted Kim's comments, explaining, "She's accusing me of something that just never happened. I mean, I don't know her, but it's just odd. I just have to clear this up one last time."
Howard Stern rips Kim Kardashian's "low brain" activity
Stern told his co-host, Robin Quivers, that he "took offense" to Kim mentioning him on the show, but noted that this would be the "last" time he discusses her.
He continued, "I don't know what's with these Kardashians. I'm done with them. You know what, Robin? I'm washing my hands. I need a cease and desist and I need a protective custody, because she is nuts."
Stern also made fun of the reality star's "low brain activity" and her role as a lawyer on All's Fair after failing the bar exam.
He added, "I mean, first of all, who wants a lawyer that can't pass the bar? I know what happened in Paris for real. I think these guys came in and robbed her brain. Now she has no brain."
During Kim's confessional, she also tearfully shared that her ex-husband, Kanye West, alleged that she "faked" the heist for TV before she testified in the trial against the 10 robbers responsible for the attack.
Cover photo: Collage: Theo Wargo & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP