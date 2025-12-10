Howard Stern slams Kim Kardashian's claims that he "mocked" Paris robbery

Los Angeles, California - Howard Stern hit back at Kim Kardashian 's accusations on the latest episode of The Kardashians!

Howard Stern (l.) ripped Kim Kardashian's comments about his alleged skepticism over her 2016 Paris robbery. © Collage: Theo Wargo & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 71-year-old radio jock set the record straight on the SKIMS mogul's claims during his Tuesday podcast on The Howard Stern Show.

Kim recalled Stern's skepticism of the 2016 Paris robbery and how he "famously mocked" the incident as a "joke" on last week's episode of the Hulu reality TV series.

She further told her mom, Kris Jenner, "People like Howard Stern said that I should go to jail if this is fake. Why would anyone make this up?"

The host blasted Kim's comments, explaining, "She's accusing me of something that just never happened. I mean, I don't know her, but it's just odd. I just have to clear this up one last time."