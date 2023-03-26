North West follows in Kim Kardashian's footsteps and launches her own skincare line

Los Angeles, California - At just nine years old, North West is following in her mom Kim Kardashian 's footsteps by launching her own skincare and toy lines.

Kim Kardashian (42) is bringing her daughter North West (9) into the beauty business. © Screenshots Instagram/kimkardashian

Just last year, the 42-year-old entrepreneur launched her own skincare line SKKN after founding the fashion brand Skims.

According to the US Sun, her daughter North is now following suit and launching her own skin and toy product series. Kimmy reportedly filed four new trademarks for her 9-year-old on March 10.

This means that fans will soon be able to purchase a wide range of cosmetics from North's skincare series, ranging from facial and body oils to bath and shower gels, bubble baths, and hair care products.

Her name could also appear in toy stores, where branded dolls, baby toys, mechanical toys, play sets with action figures, and educational toys may soon be available.