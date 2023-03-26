North West follows in Kim Kardashian's footsteps and launches her own skincare line
Los Angeles, California - At just nine years old, North West is following in her mom Kim Kardashian's footsteps by launching her own skincare and toy lines.
Just last year, the 42-year-old entrepreneur launched her own skincare line SKKN after founding the fashion brand Skims.
According to the US Sun, her daughter North is now following suit and launching her own skin and toy product series. Kimmy reportedly filed four new trademarks for her 9-year-old on March 10.
This means that fans will soon be able to purchase a wide range of cosmetics from North's skincare series, ranging from facial and body oils to bath and shower gels, bubble baths, and hair care products.
Her name could also appear in toy stores, where branded dolls, baby toys, mechanical toys, play sets with action figures, and educational toys may soon be available.
Kim Kardashian also has big plans for her daughter in film and television, as she is set to appear in the upcoming PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Her son Saint (7) will reportedly get a speaking role.
Cover photo: Screenshots Instagram/kimkardashian