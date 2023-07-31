Stephen A. Smith slammed for calling Kim Kardashian a "prostitute"
Los Angeles, California - ESPN star Stephen A. Smith is facing some serious backlash from fans after he made a controversial remark about Kim Kardashian and her dating life.
Over the weekend, the 55-year-old First Take host was slammed after he seemingly compared The Kardashians star to a prostitute on Twitter.
Smith's viral post also suggested that Kris Jenner is orchestrating her viral relationships.
"Is Kim Kardashian a 'prostitute'? Is Kris Jenner a 'pimp'?" he wrote in the since-removed post.
The deleted tweet was used as a promo for the latest episode of his podcast, where he touched on Ray J's claims that the SKIM mogul and her mom were behind the exes' infamous sex tape.
In an additional post in the thread, Smith followed it up with, "Candace Owens seems to think that to be the case, at least."
Still, the sports journalist was slammed on the social media app for his take.
Stephen A. Smith apologizes for Kim Kardashian dig
Even NBA player Patrick Beverly called Smith out by tweeting, "Not cool. She has kids. Should not be the [title] or topic."
The TV personality then apologized for the remark by responding to Beverly's post, saying, "Clerical error bro."
"You are absolutely right. That is being corrected right now as we speak. And for the record, I don't think of @KimKardashian that way nor would I ever speak of her or any woman that way, which I've stated. That's for checking that issue."
Cover photo: Collage: BRYAN STEFFY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian