Stephen A. Smith slammed for calling Kim Kardashian a "prostitute"

Los Angeles, California - ESPN star Stephen A. Smith is facing some serious backlash from fans after he made a controversial remark about Kim Kardashian and her dating life.

Kim Kardashian's (r.) fans came to her defense after Stephen A. Smith's viral tweet caused an uproar on Twitter. © Collage: BRYAN STEFFY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Over the weekend, the 55-year-old First Take host was slammed after he seemingly compared The Kardashians star to a prostitute on Twitter.

Smith's viral post also suggested that Kris Jenner is orchestrating her viral relationships.



"Is Kim Kardashian a 'prostitute'? Is Kris Jenner a 'pimp'?" he wrote in the since-removed post.

The deleted tweet was used as a promo for the latest episode of his podcast, where he touched on Ray J's claims that the SKIM mogul and her mom were behind the exes' infamous sex tape.

In an additional post in the thread, Smith followed it up with, "Candace Owens seems to think that to be the case, at least."

Still, the sports journalist was slammed on the social media app for his take.